DHS confirms new case of coronavirus in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed a new case of the novel coronavirus in Wisconsin.

According to the DHS website, a total of seven have tested positive in the state, while 84 have tested negative. One of the patients who tested positive has since recovered.

Health officials did not say which county in Wisconsin the newest patient is from or how they contracted COVID-19.

