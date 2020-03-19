DHS confirms at least 155 cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — There are now at least 155 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, according to health officials.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released the new total Thursday on their website. 2,192 cases have come back negative.

The number does not reflect two other cases recently reported by the La Crosse County Health Department.

Health officials said Brown, Dane, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties all have community spread.

