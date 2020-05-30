DHS confirms 20 new COVID-related deaths as positive percentage of new tests decreases to 5.3%

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Health Services confirmed 20 new death due to complications from the COVID-19 on Saturday with the state’s death toll now at 588.

There have been 523 new confirmed cases since Friday afternoon, according to combined data from state and county health officials.

A total of 18,230 cases have been confirmed throughout Wisconsin. More than of those positive cases have recovered.

The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has slightly decreased to after siting at on Friday.

The number of daily tests that can be done has also increased, as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said over 14,000 tests were conducted since Thursday across 56 active labs.

