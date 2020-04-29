DHS confirms 187 facility outbreaks, investigations in Wisconsin since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — There have been 187 COVID-19 outbreaks and investigations at Wisconsin facilities since the start of the pandemic, the Department of Health Services said in a news conference Wednesday.

State and county health officials said 240 new cases have been confirmed, a number which is slightly down from Tuesday’s 245 new cases. There are now 6,605 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan requires that there must be a decrease in new cases for 14 consecutive days before the state’s economy can reopen.

Eight more have died due to complications from the coronavirus, which is also down from the 17 new deaths reported Tuesday. A total of 308 have died.

DHS said 3,210, or 49% of positive cases have recovered as of Wednesday. There are also 50 active labs running tests in the state.

66,630 results have come back negative, while 1,489 have been hospitalized.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments