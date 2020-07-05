DHS confirms 10.4% of new COVID-19 tests comes back positive, no new deaths reported

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Sunday that 10.4% of new COVID-19 tests came back positive with no new deaths reported.

The Department of Health Services reported 4,996 new test results, with 522 new confirmed cases Sunday afternoon. Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 31,577 confirmed cases, according to combined data from state and county health officials.

The statewide death toll still remains at 797 and is roughly 2.5% of those who have tested positive in Wisconsin.

There are currently 80 labs throughout Wisconsin that are capable of testing for COVID-19, and 27 more labs plan to begin testing soon. Statewide, health officials are able to process 19,014 tests per day.

While the statewide numbers decrease, patients throughout the state continue to recover. Nearly 24,899 people have recovered from their infections, which is roughly 79% of confirmed cases. Just under 5,877 cases are still active, according to DHS data.

