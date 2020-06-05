DHS begins accepting applications for $110M CARES Act funds

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Health Services is now accepting applications for select health care providers to receive funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

A total of $110 million allotted to the state will go toward payments to help offset the losses providers have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the news release.

DHS said $100 million of the CARES Act funds will be distributed to the following providers:

Home and community-based service providers, including providers for 1-2 bed adult family homes, day services, home health, personal care, pre-vocational and supported employment, respite care, supportive home care and daily living skills training for children

Assisted living facilities, including community-based residential facilities, 3-4 bed adult family homes and resident care apartment complexes

Nursing homes, including skilled nursing facilities and intermediate care facilities

Emergency medical services providers

The release said the remaining $10 million will be sent to rural health clinics, federally qualified health centers and tribal health clinics as well as free, low-cost clinics.

“We identified these types of providers as having experienced substantial losses, while at the same time seeing increased expenses, as they purchased equipment, supplies and staffing to keep patients and personnel safe,” said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “They were also provider groups that hadn’t received other significant federal relief from other programs. Focusing our funds helps us make sure the amounts we distribute are meaningful to recipients.”

Service providers who are interested in applying can visit the CARES Act Provider Payments page on the DHS website. Applications can be submitted until June 30.

DHS officials said initial checks will be mailed to successful applicants. A possible second round of payments will be determined after initial payments have been sent out.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments