DHS announces tool to help residents find COVID-19 testing sites

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has launched a new online resource to help the public find COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state.

The searchable map has testing site locations, contact information, hours of operation and instructions on how to schedule an appointment.

“We’ve made great progress in expanding our testing capacity these last few weeks, and now we’re taking the next step to help connect Wisconsinites who have symptoms of COVID-19 to testing sites in their communities,” Evers said. “Everyone in the state who needs a test should be tested, and through the Badger Bounce Back Plan, we’re taking a comprehensive approach to make sure that’s the case.”

According to a news release, the map will be updated daily to notify Wisconsinites about new testing sites.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments