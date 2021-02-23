DHS announces plans for 4 additional community vaccination clinics

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

John Locher FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, people prepare does of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center in North Las Vegas. Executives from the major COVID-19 vaccine producers are set Tuesday, Feb. 23, to answer questions from Congress about expanding the supply of shots needed to curb the pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans.

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will open four more community-based vaccination clinics throughout the state in the next two months.

Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement Tuesday morning. The clinics will be located in La Crosse County, Racine County, Marathon County, with the fourth split between Douglas and Barron counties. The state’s first community vaccination site opened in Rock County last week.

“Our first week of the DHS community-based vaccination clinic at Rock County was a success and we are excited to continue launching more of these community clinics across Wisconsin,” Evers said. “We are continuing to work to get vaccine doses across our state as soon as we have doses available. These community-based sites are going to be critical to our work making sure that Wisconsinites can get vaccinated so we can put this pandemic behind us.”

Health officials said the vaccination sites were chosen to address gaps in vaccination efforts. All Wisconsinites currently eligible for vaccination will be able to schedule an appointment at one of the clinics, regardless of where they live.

“Our biggest priority is to get shots in arms equitably, quickly, and safely. That is why we will continue adopting strategies and engaging in partnerships that will reduce barriers for individuals currently eligible for vaccine,” Interim DHS Secretary Karen Timberlake said. “We are expanding our capacity to deliver COVID-19 vaccines as more vaccine becomes available and as more people are eligible to be vaccinated. Along with mobile vaccination teams, various local vaccine providers, and pharmacy partners, these clinics are one of the many ways that folks can protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19.”

According to a news release, the clinics were made possible thanks to a collaboration with the University of Wisconsin system, local health departments and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.

More information about the state’s vaccination efforts and progress is available on DHS’ vaccine website.

