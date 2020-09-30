DHS announces new data, guidance for local communities to mitigate spread of COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is sharing new data to help communities track and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The new data comes a day after Gov. Tony Evers urged Wisconsinites to “get on the same team” in the fight against COVID-19.

“Giving Wisconsinites accurate information about the status of COVID-19 in their communities is critically important to stopping the spread of this virus in our state,” Evers said. “That’s why I’m so pleased DHS is launching new data dashboards to better assess COVID-19 disease activity and related hospital capacity.”

Health officials plan to share information about disease activity and hospital capacity on regional and county levels, more detailed data about Wisconsin’s seven-day trends in COVID-19 testing and information about cases among school-aged children.

“One of our priorities, since the beginning of this COVID-19 pandemic, has been to ensure local and tribal health departments have the tools they need to most effectively respond to this crisis,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said. “These data enhancements give us additional information to protect our frontline health care workers, our most vulnerable neighbors, and the capacity of our healthcare system more broadly.”

DHS is also providing a detailed guide for local communities with information on how to use the new data to inform COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.