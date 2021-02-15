DHS announces $6.1M in funding for vaccine equity program

Registered Pharmacist Paula Agoglia fills a dead volume syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in the William Reid Apartments, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The syringe allows for a full 6 doses to be extracted from each vial. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool) Mary Altaffer/AP

MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to raise awareness for and access to COVID-19 vaccines, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Monday a new grant program to help support community-based groups throughout the state.

Officials said $3.1 million of the $6.1 million investment will go to groups working to reduce barriers that could impede vaccinations in urban and rural areas. The remaining $3 million will go toward vaccine equity work being done by multiple organizations.

“In just two months, we have vaccinated almost one million Wisconsinites with their first dose of the vaccine,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “We need to continue our efforts and outreach to make sure to get as many Wisconsinites protected from COVID-19 as possible. By investing in trusted organizations to engage in strategic outreach, coordination, and vaccine education for racially and geographically diverse populations, we are better able to protect our communities that have been hit hardest by COVID-19.”

Applications for the grants opened Monday. Groups that work to reduce health or socioeconomic inequity are encouraged to apply.

DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said the grants will help close information gaps in communities facing vaccine hesitancy for a variety of reasons.

“COVID-19 vaccines are available in hundreds of places around the state every day, but people without easy access to the internet, or without an existing relationship with a healthcare provider, may not be aware of how to get vaccinated when they are eligible,” Timberlake said. “We also know that some people may not trust information about the COVID-19 vaccine due to a history of racism and mistreatment experienced by many communities.”

More information about DHS’ vaccination efforts is available online.

