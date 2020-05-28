DHS announces $10M in funding for health clinics

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday $10 million in funding to help support health care providers that serve Wisconsin’s underserved populations.

The money will be used to reimburse rural, tribal and community health clinics that have incurred extra expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

“The clinics eligible for this funding are critical partners in Wisconsin’s response to COVID-19,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said. “This pandemic brings with it a myriad of challenges and clinics across the state have done an amazing job of adapting in order to continue providing high-quality care to some of our most vulnerable neighbors. This funding will help alleviate some of their COVID-19 expenses.”

According to the release, the funds were provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Funds can be used to cover costs for telehealth services, loss of revenue from a decrease in visits and purchasing personal protective equpment, among other things.

Applications will be accepted starting June 5 and must be submitted to DHS by June 30.

