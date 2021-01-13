DHS and Gov. Evers announce additional $86 million in funding for COVID-19 related expenses

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Health Services and Gov. Evers announced on Wednesday an additional $86 million in funding for local and tribal health departments to support vaccination efforts and other COVID-19 related expenses, according to a release.

The funds will support vaccine administration, COVID-19 and contact tracing in an effort to alleviate the strain put on state healthcare systems by the pandemic, the release said.

“Our local and tribal health departments have been – and continue to be – on the frontlines of responding to the pandemic here in Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said. “Their dedicated health officers and staff have helped keep us safe, and we must provide them with the funding they need to continue doing just that.”

The funds come from a grant given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Local health departments will receive funding based on the population of their jurisdiction.

“As we expand ways in which people can get vaccinated from COVID-19, our local and tribal health departments continue to be significant critical partners in that work, like they have been for testing and tracing,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said. “This funding recognizes the key role our public health partners play in keeping our state healthy and safe.”

