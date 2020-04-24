DHS says over 2,300 recovered from COVID-19 as health officials release new data

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released new data on the number of people in Wisconsin who recovered from COVID-19.

As of Thursday, 2,313 have recovered, which is roughly 46% of all positive cases. 257, or 5%, have died due to complications from the coronavirus.

DHS said one of the cases died from “other causes.”

The data lists active cases as cases that were diagnosed in the last 30 days, in which there are at least 2,481.

Health officials say a person has recovered if they have at least one of the following:

Documentation of resolved symptoms

Documentation of release from public health isolation

30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

Friday saw an increase of over 340 new confirmed cases in Wisconsin, in part due to a surge in Brown County and larger testing capacity.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments