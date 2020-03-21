DHS: 281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 49 in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed 281 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

According to DHS’ website, 281 people have tested positive for the disease. So far, four people have died. Milwaukee health officials confirmed the fourth death Saturday morning.

Milwaukee County has 126 confirmed cases, which is the most in the state. Dane County has 49 confirmed cases.

DHS did not release an update on the number of people who have been tested throughout the state.

Health officials have identified six counties in the state that have community spread.

