26 active cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, DHS officials say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — According to the Wisconsin Department of Health’s website, there are now 26 active cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

Nearly 275 people in Wisconsin have been tested for the disease and 246 tests have come back negative.

Dane, Fond du Lac and Milwaukee counties each have six confirmed cases. The rest of the cases in Wisconsin are scattered around the state.

In total there have been 27 confirmed cases in Wisconsin, but the first patient to be diagnosed has since recovered.

