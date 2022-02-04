DeWight Hookstead

DeWight L. Hookstead passed away on February 1, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice Center in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin.

He was born March 22, 1930 in Lima Township to Ethel (Turner) and William F. Hookstead. He lived most of his life in Lima Township; 5 of those years were spent on a farm in Rome, WI. He was a farmer, owning farms in 3 different counties and a can and bulk milk hauler. He was a member of Woodstock Progressive Milk Producer’s Association.

DeWight married Sibylla A. Weber on September 25, 1954 in Pittsville, WI. They had eight children, six sons and two daughters. We promised DeWight we would keep this as inexpensive as possible so we will not be listing everybody’s names. He had copious amounts of grandchildren and a gaggle of great grandchildren! Call 262-473-4470 for more information.

DeWight had many things he enjoyed; among them were slopping the hogs, milking the cows by hand, playing cards and telling stories. His memory was amazing, he could recall dates, weather, numbers and details of any event! Especially the ones learned as a child listening in on adult conversations and from his dad. We hope for all of you who knew him will continue telling his stories!

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, February 6th at 1:30 pm at All Faiths Funeral Home in Janesville, Wisconsin. Words of Remembrance will begin at 2:30 pm. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online expressions of condolences and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.

