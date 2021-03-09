Devon Michael Franks

DEFOREST – Devon Michael Franks, age 21, of DeForest, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

He was born on July 7, 1999, in Madison, the son of Charles Anderson and Kari Franks.

Devon graduated from Omega High School and attended MATC. He worked as a painter for Genesis Painting.

Devon had a competitive nature. He was an adrenaline junkie, a free-spirit and always lived life to the fullest. His smile always kept us wondering what he was up too… was he purely innocent or acting mischievous? Either way, Devon’s smile would always light up a room when he walked in. Devon loved going on adventures with his siblings and helping others. Devon enjoyed skateboarding, paintball, baseball, disc golf, basketball, skiing, snowboarding, fishing, bowling, playing video games, campfires, and being outdoors. He loved his pets and his many friends.

Devon is survived by his parents, Charles (Kimberly) and Kari; four sisters, Kayli Evans, Natalie Anderson, Kaylee Pahlow and Kelsi Pahlow; three brothers, DJ Evans, Cole Abrams and Caden Abrams; stepfather, David (Marsha) Evans; two uncles, Joey Welke and Darrick (Nicole) Evans; two aunts, Alisha Anderson and Dana Evans; maternal grandmother, Joanna (Brian Hankins) Franks; paternal grandparents, Charlie and Vicki Anderson, III; and step paternal grandmother, Debra (Dave Evert) Evans.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Tracy Franks.

Gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, no more than 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required.

Devon’s family would like to thank everyone who has helped them in every way since his unexpected passing.

