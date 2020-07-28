Devin Funchess opts out of 2020 NFL season

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Packers receiver Devin Funchess announced that he’s opting out of the 2020 NFL season. Funchess broke the news on his Instagram page citing family as his reason to opt out.

“My closest family members have experienced the life-threatening impact of COVID-19 first hand…”

Funchess signed a 1-year deal with the franchise in the offseason. The Packers will be able to retain him under the same contract for the 2021 season since he was placed on the reserve/opt-out list.