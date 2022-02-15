Developer proposing turning downtown Rubin’s Furniture building into extended stay hotel

by Logan Reigstad

A rendering shows a proposed reuse of three buildings on East Wilson Street to create an extended stay hotel. Courtesy: North Central Group/GBA via City of Madison.

MADISON, Wis. — A developer is proposing redeveloping three buildings near the Capitol Square into a new 45-room extended stay hotel.

The proposed Wilson Street Hotel would be located at 317 East Wilson Street, currently the home of Rubin’s Furniture. According to a letter of intent, developer North Central Group hopes to begin construction in the third quarter of this year and finish the project by mid-2023.

Existing buildings at the site would be reused and adapted to fit the hotel.

North Central Group is requesting the project be added to the city’s Urban Design Commission’s March 9 meeting agenda.

