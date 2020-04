Detroit Lions pick up former Badger WR Quintez Cephus in fifth round of NFL Draft

Melissa Kim by Melissa Kim

MADISON, Wis. — Quintez Cephus’ decision to leave the Badgers one season early has paid off.

The junior wide receiver was selected by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, 166th overall.

In 2019, Cephus caught 59 passes for 901 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments