Detectives waiting for autopsy, toxicology reports in death of woman who ‘jumped from a moving vehicle,’ sheriff says

LEWISTON, Wis. — Detectives continue to investigate after a woman died from injuries sustained while jumping out of a moving vehicle early Sunday morning.

They are waiting on autopsy and toxicology reports, according to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

A initial investigation shows the woman, Taylor B. Ninnemann, 22, of Madison, died from blunt force trauma to the head likely caused from striking pavement, the release said.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call about the incident around 4 a.m. Sunday. They were initially dispatched to County Road AA in Lewiston Township, but were rerouted after being informed the victim was being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Deputies made contact with the vehicle near Highway 127 and La Dawn Drive. First responders said Ninnemann was not breathing and had no pulse. She was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to one in Madison where shew as pronounced dead, the release said.

Jeremiah L Collins, 24, of Madison, was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Officials said Collins appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He has since been released from jail, the release said.

Officials also said it appears that Collins and Ninnemann were arguing before they both into inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident or who saw Collins or Ninnemann over the weekend is asked to call Detective Sgt. Leda Wagner at 608-742-4166 ext. 3315.