Detectives release surveillance images of suspect in shooting at Madison gas station, ask public’s help

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Surveillance images of suspect from Madison PD.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police Wednesday released surveillance images of a person sought in a shooting investigation and asked for the public’s help in identifying the man pictured.

The Madison Police Department released three surveillance images of a man investigators are looking for in connection with a shooting in a busy gas station parking lot on East Washington Avenue in the early morning hours on July 12.

According to the report, detectives said multiple rounds were exchanged between two vehicles in a parking lot full of cars and people at the Mobil station in the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue at about 1 a.m. No one was injured in the incident, and there were no reports of property damage.

Police said the suspect in the surveillance images was reportedly seen firing a handgun at another vehicle. He is associated with a black four-door Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to send a tip to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at p3tips.com or by calling 608-266-6014.

