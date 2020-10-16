Details released for Sen. Elizabeth Warren visit to Madison for Biden campaign

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Senator Elizabeth Warren will be making a stop in Madison on Saturday as part of a drive-in event to promote early voting in Wisconsin.

The Joe Biden campaign released more details about Sen. Warren’s visit on Friday. She will be traveling to Madison and Milwaukee as part of what the campaign is calling “What’s at Stake” drive-in rallies.

Sen. Warren will be joined by Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes during her Madison visit and Mayor Tom Barrett and others during her stop in Milwaukee.

Her message will focus on the economy and protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

Those who want to attend the event are asked to RSVP ahead of time. The location of the event will be given to those who register.

