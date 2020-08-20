Detailed plans for Anisa Scott’s funeral include escort from local motorcycle club, monster trucks, Unity March

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Michael Johnson, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, announced detailed plans Thursday for Anisa Scott’s funeral.

In a Facebook post shared Thursday afternoon, Johnson said that Anisa’s family will be escorted by local police officers and a local motorcycle club to the Capitol to prepare for the planned Unity March in honor of Anisa.

The public is invited to gather at the Capitol at 10:30 a.m. to prepare for the march down East Washington Avenue. Anyone marching in honor of Anisa is asked to wear white or red, or a combination of both.

“The family is asking our community to show unity and to honor Anisa by walking together to bring healing to our city,” Johnson wrote in the post.

Before the march starts, a local pastor will pray with Anisa’s family members. Anisa’s family will then release a dozen doves in honor of Anisa and a dying family member.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and State Representative Sheila Stubbs are both expected to speak at the Capitol before the march begins at 11:11 a.m.

Participants will then march from the Capitol to Breese Stevens Field. The procession will be led by Anisa’s uncle, a local motorcycle club, a red monster truck carrying Anisa’s casket, three family limousines and several monster trucks.

Anisa’s funeral service is expected to start at noon in Breese Stevens Field. The public will be able to watch the service at Reynolds Park on East Mifflin Street. It will also be streamed online.

At 2:45 p.m., the public will be invited into Breese Stevens Field for a public viewing. All attendees will be asked to wear a face mask. The public visitation is expected to last an hour.

The plans for a celebration of life and Unity March in honor of Anisa were announced Saturday.

Since the 11-year-old was killed in a shooting last week, family and friends have remembered her as a sweet, smart girl with a passion for basketball and monster trucks.

Police have since arrested three teens in connection with her death.

Anisa’s death marks the 10th homicide in Madison this year.

