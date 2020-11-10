Despite pandemic, Santa Claus is still coming to town

Contactless visits available at West Towne Mall in Madison

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Visits with Santa Clause will look at little different at West Towne Mall in Madison this year.

Santa is planning to meet with kids in-person, but families will need to reserve a spot. You can click here to reserve your spot at West Towne Mall.

All visits will be contactless and face masks are required for visitors age two and up. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available.

Families can also participate in someone online options, including a live zoom call. You can learn more about those options at this link.

Santa will be at West Towne Mall from Nov. 27 until Dec. 24.

