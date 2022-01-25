Despite COVID-19 cases falling, Wisconsin records third-highest single-day death total

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Despite overall new COVID-19 case totals dropping in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services added 88 new deaths to its dashboard Monday, the third-highest single-day addition to the state’s death count since the beginning of the pandemic, the agency said Tuesday.

The 88 deaths added to the state’s total Monday is the highest daily confirmed death total since Nov. 30, 2020, when 90 deaths were added to the state’s database.

Since the pandemic began, the state has reported a total of 10,908 COVID-19 deaths.

The state also added 5,768 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the seven-day new case average to 9,781.

Last week, the seven-day average for new daily COVID-19 cases was nearly 19,000.

