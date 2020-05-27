Despite canceled variety show, UW-Madison group raises $340,000

MADISON, Wis. — A student-run University of Wisconsin-Madison group has donated more than $340,000 to charity despite having to cancel its spring variety show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Humorology, which has produced variety shows written, directed, choreographed and performed by UW students since 1948, decided before the year to donate money raised to Blessings in a Backpack, a national nonprofit that works to feed children who might otherwise go hungry.

According to a news release, Humorology donated $195,000 to the Rainbow Project in 2017 and $405,000 to the Badger Childhood Cancer Network last year.

Organizers said students this year wanted to bring attention to childhood hunger and start the first Blessings in a Backpack program in Madison.

The nonprofit is now partnering with the Madison Metropolitan School District to undertake the effort.

The release said some of the money raised is already being used during the final weeks of the school year, while the effort to distribute backpacks full of food is expected to gear up in the fall.

