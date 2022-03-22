Despite abrupt ending, Badgers’ Davison leaves as Wisconsin’s all-time three-point leader

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Sunday night marked Brad Davison’s final game in a Badger uniform, and though his career’s ending was abrupt, he left a legacy at Wisconsin that will be remembered for a long time.

Davison leaves UW as the program’s all-time three-point leader and is in the top ten in points, steals, assists and free throws. He started more games than anyone as a Badger, and Head Coach Greg Gard is really going to miss his senior leader.

Brad Davison leaves the court for the final time in a Wisconsin uniform. 12 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast in his last game as a Badger. #Badgers #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/nU9mnRsKu4 — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) March 21, 2022

“He’s been special,” Gard said. “(I) can’t say enough about him. (I) knew this day was going to come at some point in time, but from a coaching standpoint I couldn’t have asked — we couldn’t have asked — for anything more. He’s given absolutely everything he’s had to this program in so many ways.”

RELATED: Gard named a finalist for National Coach of the Year trophy

Gard is one of four coaches named a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.