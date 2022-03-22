Despite abrupt ending, Badgers’ Davison leaves as Wisconsin’s all-time three-point leader
MADISON, Wis. — Sunday night marked Brad Davison’s final game in a Badger uniform, and though his career’s ending was abrupt, he left a legacy at Wisconsin that will be remembered for a long time.
Davison leaves UW as the program’s all-time three-point leader and is in the top ten in points, steals, assists and free throws. He started more games than anyone as a Badger, and Head Coach Greg Gard is really going to miss his senior leader.
“He’s been special,” Gard said. “(I) can’t say enough about him. (I) knew this day was going to come at some point in time, but from a coaching standpoint I couldn’t have asked — we couldn’t have asked — for anything more. He’s given absolutely everything he’s had to this program in so many ways.”
Gard is one of four coaches named a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.
