Deputy squad car struck by vehicle in fatal Dodge County crash

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

OAK GROVE, Wis. — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County on Monday afternoon.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on county highways A and W in the town of Oak Grove.

This afternoon, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office squad car was struck in a motor vehicle crash on County A/County W in… Posted by Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, September 14, 2020

Officials said a deputy’s squad car was struck by another vehicle during the accident. The deputy did not suffer serious injuries and was quickly released from a hospital after receiving treatment.

The Wisconsin State Patrol has been asked to investigate the crash since the squad car’s involvement created a conflict of interest. State Patrol will provide more information on the accident as new information becomes available.

