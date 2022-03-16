Deputy fired in alleged incident at Festge Park violated Code of Conduct

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office gave more information about why a deputy was fired last year following an alleged incident at Festge Park.

Sara Bortz-Rodriguez was fired last November, though her termination was not publicized until last month and no reason for her termination was given. The 30-year-old said she fired her gun after being stabbed on October 21.

On Wednesday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation found that Bortz-Rodriguez violated both the Dane County Civil Service Work Rules and the sheriff’s office Code of Conduct.

“We sympathize with the citizens who live near Festge County Park for the fear and concern this incident caused,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in a statement. “We want to assure the citizens of Dane County that we hold our deputies to the highest of standards.”

The Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a separate investigation into the incident. That investigation concluded last month, and the results were sent to Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne’s office. However, those results have not been publicized.

