Deputy checking on vehicle in ditch arrests driver on suspicion of 6th OWI

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

TOWN OF WESTFIELD, Wis. — A Madison man is facing a repeat drunken driving charge after a deputy stopped to check on him while his vehicle was in the ditch just after midnight Friday, according to a news release.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was on routine patrol at 12:06 a.m. when he observed a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 23 near Highland Road in the town of Westfield.

According to the release, the driver, Anthony F. Skibba Jr., 37, of Madison, admitted to the deputy he had consumed alcohol. After he performed field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test was taken, the deputy said Skibba was unable to safely drive. Skibba has five prior operating while intoxicated convictions.

Skibba was arrested on suspicion of sixth-offense OWI and taken to the Sauk County Jail. The sheriff’s office said the charge has been referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.