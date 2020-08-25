Deputies: Woman becomes tangled with trees while floating on Wisconsin River, later dies of natural causes

TOWNSHIP OF ARENA, Wis. — A woman died due to natural causes after she collapsed while tubing on the Wisconsin River, according to Iowa County deputies.

Officials said on Friday they received a call around 11 A.M that CPR was happening on Lynda Mueller.

Mueller was tubing with a group of people down the Wisconsin River when she became tangled up with a downed tree, according to deputies.

She was able to free herself and walk onto a sandbar.

Mueller reported difficulty breathing and became limp, that’s when CPR was started on her and continued until first responders arrived and Medlflight was requested.

Deputies said at 12:20 P.M. Mueller was pronounced dead due to natural causes by the Medflight doctor.

