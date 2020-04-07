Deputies stop vehicle containing items likely stolen from storage facility

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of Columbia County Sheriff's Office

PORTAGE, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle Tuesday at 12:15 a.m. that was leaving a storage facility on South Highway 33 in Fort Winnebago.

According to a release, deputies conducted a traffic stop and the passenger of the vehicle fled on foot and was not located. The driver was identified as Stephen R. Manley, 46, from Reedsburg.

The release said items were found in the vehicle that were likely stolen from the storage facility. Tools used to gain entry into the storage unit were also found.

Manley was tentatively charged on possession of burglarious tools, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and violation of a state health order.

If your storage unit was broken into, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to file a report.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments