Deputies searching for suspects who robbed family at gunpoint

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for suspects who allegedly robbed a family at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Officials say a man, woman, and their infant child were returning to an apartment in the 6000 block of Lake Road when a man approached them.

The man asked the male victim for a lighter.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a second man then approached, and both suspects displayed handguns.

The suspects reportedly ordered the family into their apartment, before stealing cash and a cell phone.

The male victim suffered minor injuries while trying to stop the suspects.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

