Deputies search trailer, arrest suspected meth dealer in Lafayette County

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

BELMONT, Wis. — Deputies arrested an alleged meth dealer after searching his home in Lafayette County on Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies issued a narcotics search warrant at a house trailer with the lot number 318 on 30972 County Road XX. The home is part of the Evergreen Village Mobile Home Park in the township of Belmont.

The search was conducted with the help of the Green County Sheriff’s Office and Richland, Iowa, Grant Drug Task Force.

Officials said the warrant led to the arrest of the home’s owner and occupant, Theodore Charles Kieler, 61.

Authorities also found Susan A. Redfearn, 49, in the home. The release said Redfearn was detained and later released.

Deputies said she is being referred to the Iowa County District Attorney’s Office on possible bail jumping charges.

Kieler was taken to jail and remains in custody pending an initial appearance in Lafayette County Circuit Court.

He faces tentative charges of manufacturing and delivering methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of meth paraphernalia and resisting or obstructing an officer.

