Deputies search for suspicious vehicle spotted in Grant County

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

TOWN OF PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to find a suspicious vehicle after receiving reports of two separate incidents this week.

According to the news release, the most recent report came from a teenage girl who was jogging near the intersection of Pine Grove and Whig roads in the town of Platteville at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said a middle-aged man with brown hair was driving a bright red mid-size pickup truck with a matching topper when he stopped near the teen. The man asked her to get in his truck after telling the girl he was diabetic and needed directions to the closest hospital, the release said.

The teen was able to run away and later reported the incident to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said they received a similar report Wednesday near the village of Dickeyville, but the witness was unable to provide descriptions of the driver or their vehicle. However, deputies said the truck spotted Thursday was possibly a Toyota Tacoma.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man is encouraged to call local law enforcement.

