Deputies respond to unresponsive woman in Dollar General restroom

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 213 Jefferson St. in Cambridge for an unresponsive woman in the restroom of a Dollar General, a release said.

Deputies gave the 30-year-old woman two doses of Narcan. She was then taken to University Hospital.

She has pending charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation hold.



