Deputies respond to single vehicle rollover crash in Sylvester

SYLVESTER, Wis. — Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the W4100 block of South Highway 11 in the town of Sylvester for a single vehicle rollover crash.

According to a release, Brandon J. Wenger, 38 of Monroe, was driving westbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle overturned and stopped.

The vehicle was damaged and the airbags deployed.

Wenger sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt. Wenger was arrested on suspicion of operating while under the influence first offense.

He was released pending an initial court appearance.

