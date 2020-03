Deputies respond to ’emergency situation’ in Adams County

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

ADAMS, Wis. — Adams County deputies have responded to an “emergency situation” in Adams on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an advisory, residents have been asked to stay in their homes and avoid the area of West Commerce and South Vincennes streets.

No other information is available at this time.

