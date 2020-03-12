Deputies respond to 2 vehicle crash involving school bus near Monroe

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. — Green County deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 59 near Monroe on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, at 4:29 p.m. police officers were dispatched to Highway 59 at Weiss Lane for a car crash involving a school bus.

James Wells, 78, was traveling eastbound on the highway when he started to slow down to turn. Dawn Seavert, 40, was operating the second vehicle and collided with the back of the bus. Seavert checked on the bus driver and when Wells stated he was okay, Seavert returned to her vehicle and drove away.

No one was injured in the crash and everyone was wearing a seat belt.

Citation for no insurance, failure to report a crash to law enforcement and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle are pending for Seavert. The Rock County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation as well.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.