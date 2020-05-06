Deputies make arrest after Ojibwe spear-fishers take fire

Associated Press by Associated Press

ODANAH, Wis. — Authorities in Vilas County have arrested a person suspected of opening fire on Ojibwe spear-fishers.

The Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission says the incident took place Saturday night on Little Saint German Lake. The spear-fishers reported they were harassed and shots were fired.

Vilas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one person for being armed while intoxicated.

GLIFWC spokesman Dylan Jennings said he had no further information and did not know if the person arrested was a man or woman. A message left at the sheirff’s department wasn’t immediately returned.

