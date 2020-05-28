Deputies execute search warrant, arrest 2 Pardeeville residents accused of drug trafficking

Pictured (from left to right): Tiffany Manthey, Joshua Luckey

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — A Pardeeville man and woman were arrested this week on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Monday on South Main Street, according to the news release.

Deputies said they found large amounts of “controlled substances, packaging material, firearms and cash” inside the residence.

Officials said no one was injured during the search warrant, and children were later turned over to family members.

Tiffany Manthey, 32, and Joshua Luckey, 32, were both taken into custody and are awaiting court at Columbia County Jail. Manthey was arrested at the time of the warrant, while Luckey was arrested Wednesday.

The two of them were arrested for the following offenses:

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Neglecting a child, two counts

Manufacturing and delivering THC

Possession with the intent to deliver THC

Possession with the intent to deliver cocaine

Possession with the intent to deliver MDMA

Possession with the intent to deliver schedule II narcotics, two counts

Possession with the intent to deliver schedule IV narcotics, two counts

Possession of a narcotic drug, two counts

Possession of a scheduled controlled substance (other than I or II)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

