Deputies arrest man for alleged seventh OWI after alleged hit and run

by Kyle Jones

The Rock County Sheriff's Office unveiled its new squad car design on November 15, 2021. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

UNION, Wis. — Rock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Friday for an alleged seventh OWI after an alleged hit and run.

Deputies were called to the Union Tavern Bar at around 10:45 p.m. The caller said his vehicle was hit in the parking lot, and the alleged suspect was on the scene and intoxicated.

Deputies found the suspect walking along North Highway 14. Following an investigation, he was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, has six prior OWI convictions.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Rock County Jail.

Rock County Sheriff’s officials said an initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday. January 31.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.