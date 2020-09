Departments respond to report of shed on fire in Cross Plains

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — Multiple departments are responding to a report of a woodshed on fire in Cross Plains on Tuesday afternoon.

A Dane County Communications dispatcher said crews responded at 12:52 p.m. to the 3800 block of Observatory Road.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.