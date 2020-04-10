Department of Health Services increases contact tracing capabilities

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Health Services started new tracing mechanisms for local health departments to track individuals who might have been exposed to the coronavirus during Tuesday’s election.

According to a release, DHS added 120 contact tracers to help local public health departments. The departments need additional capacity to interview every person confirmed with COVID-19 to figure out who they have been in contact with and notify those people.

Tracing staff have followed up on more than 1,000 interviews to identify and notify contacts for Milwaukee Health Department.

Gov. Tony Evers also requested $17 million in new funds for local public health agencies. The contact tracing will help Wisconsin manage the pandemic until effective medical treatment or a vaccine is available.

“Contact tracing is a critical tool in our ability to effectively manage COVID-19 now and moving forward,” said DHS secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We will continue this important work to ensure that every case is followed up on, contacted, and anyone who may have been exposed notified. We hope the extraordinary efforts taken by local clerks, public health, voters, and poll workers helped minimize any transmission but we stand prepared to respond if that isn’t the case.”

Despite efforts to postpone in-person voting on April 7, the elections were held. Even with safeguards in place, there was risk people were exposed to COVID-19 while waiting to vote, casting their vote or working the polls.

Officials will be monitoring the situation and expect to see any cases from exposure on Election Day to appear next week.

