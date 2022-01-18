Department of Financial Institutions announces new deputy secretary

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Financial Institutions has a new deputy secretary.

Patti Epstein assumed the position on Monday, DFI Secretary-designee Cheryll Olson-Collins announced Tuesday. She previously served as an administrator of the DFI’s Division of Corporate and Consumer Services.

“Patti is a great addition to the DFI leadership team with her extensive business experience and commitment to serving this agency and its stakeholders,” Olson-Collins said in a statement. “Together, we are well-poised to leverage the strengths of our agency to protect the safety and soundness of Wisconsin’s financial institutions.”

Epstein will work with DFI administrators and oversee day-to-day operations. Before joining the DFI, she led multiple charitable organizations and private sector businesses.

