Department of Corrections suspends admission to state prisons and juvenile facilities

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — All admissions to state prisons and juvenile facilities operated by the Department of Corrections will be suspended starting Monday, according to a news release.

The decision was made as part of the statewide efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The DOC will continue to review the necessity of the order and will work with county partners to discuss any potential modifications that might be necessary.

