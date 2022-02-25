Department of Corrections to allow in-person visitation again beginning March 1

by Jaymes Langrehr

iStock/allanswart

MADISON, Wis. — As many coronavirus restrictions begin relaxing next week, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections says it will once again allow in-person visitation beginning March 1.

In-person visits were most recently limited in December 2021, when the Omicron variant began its spread in Wisconsin. Prior to that, visitations had opened up in July 2021 after previously being shut down since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of those in our care and their loved ones as we have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic,” Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin A. Carr said in a statement Friday. “Family connection during incarceration has shown to have a positive impact on success upon return to the community, and in-person visitation is one way of maintaining that connection.”

In addition to in-person visits returning on March 1, the DOC will also allow attorney and professional visits starting on that date. Also as of March 1, all volunteers and contractors will again be able to access DOC facilities, programming facilitated by volunteers and contractors will be allowed to resume, and medical offsite visits will also be allowed beyond just a case-by-case basis.

During the pandemic, the DOC installed video conferencing systems in its facilities to help people who were incarcerated stay connected with their families. The DOC says that option will remain available even as in-person visits are once again allowed.

The DOC says as of Thursday, there were 77 active COVID-19 cases among people in their care, and 22 employees with confirmed cases across the entire agency. A total of 83% of people under DOC care have finished their initial COVID vaccination series.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.