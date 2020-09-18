Dennis R. Blumer

New Glarus, WI – With heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Dennis R. Blumer, better known to his many friends as “Denny B,” at age 54 on September 16, 2020, in Lake Charles, LA.

True to his ever-generous nature, Denny was down in Louisiana sharing brats and smiles on a hurricane relief tour when he passed. Denny was born on December 14, 1965 in Madison, WI to David and Judi (Viney) Blumer. From a young age, he was known as a class clown and happy prankster, always good for a laugh. After graduating from Belleville High School, Denny often said he attended Paoli U. He married Peggy Sue on June 15, 1988, and they had three children: Jake, Justin, and Ivy “Peach.” Denny was a selfless and compassionate soul who was a friend to everyone he met. Whether you needed a tow, a mow, or just a laugh, you could always count on Denny B to help you out. He could MacGyver things together to keep them going, and he was always ready with a funny story or one liner followed by an infectious smile. Denny loved traveling: he had visited 49 of the 50 states, and rode his bicycle in 48 of them. Never one to keep a good thing to himself, he shared his favorites with his ‘honey babies’ and the rest of his family, whether by taking Peggy on road trips or sending postcards to his kids from his stops, with an anecdote about his travels. While Denny had traveled throughout the country, his favorite place to be was home spending time with his friends and family, until spring rolled around and it was time to go out on tour again. In his free time, he enjoyed cheering for Wisconsin sports teams, playing cards, fishing, and taking canoe trips with friends and family. He especially loved putzin’ around at his shed, ready for a chat with any of his many friends who stopped by.

Denny is survived by his wife Peggy, children Jake (fiancée Hallie Weintraub), Justin (Maddie Erlandson), and Ivy (fiancé David Rossiter), mother Judi, siblings David, Deb (Mark) Smith, DeeDee (Kevin) Hosking, and Dawn (Derek) Gebler. He is further survived by Peggy’s family Gary (Jeanne) Scace, Mike Scace, Wayne Schlimgen, Connie (Tim) Maupin, Kim (Kevin) Dunham, Shianne (Dan) Martinson, tourmates Carter, Jay, Kris, and Eddie, nieces, nephews, and canine companion Olive.

He was preceded in death by his father David Blumer, sisters-in-law Diane Blumer and Pamela Schlimgen, niece Mariska, and canine companion Hogan.

A Celebration of Denny B’s life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Denny B’s Shed at the corner of Pioneer Rd. and Blue Vista, rural New Glarus. Please respect social distancing guidelines and wear a mask as we continue to navigate this pandemic.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial fund has been established.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com