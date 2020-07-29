Dennis M. Phelan

On July 25, 2020, Dennis Michael Phelan, loving son, brother and friend to so many, passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side.

Dennis was born on October 9, 1964 in Madison, Wis. He graduated from Madison East High School and earned an Associate Degree in Business from MATC. He was employed by Certco as an EDI Coordinator for approximately 25+ years. Soon thereafter, he was hired by Dunham and continued working in the same capacity until the business closed. His most recent employment was part-time as an Independent Contractor, at the Fitchburg Veterinary Hospital. He was employed there approximately 2 years.

Dennis had a passion for life, wanting to live it to the fullest. He enjoyed traveling out West, sitting by the rushing rivers in the mountains, and loved vacations. He was an avid sports fan who could debate you regarding a play or call and somehow win you over before the end of the conversation. Dennis was a skilled specialist in the IT world, never hesitating to help anyone out, especially his non-technologically skilled family members. Dennis had an infectious smile, a sense of humor unmatched by anyone, and is known for his kindness and compassion.

Dennis was extremely close to his entire family, immediate and extended. He could not wait for family get-togethers and family reunions with his cousins. There was always so much laughter. He lived for those moments.

Dennis will be deeply missed and always loved by his family and friends.

Dennis is preceded in death by his father, Dennis Daniel Phelan; and is survived by his mother, Joan Phelan; brothers, Jim Phelan (Denise) and Tom Phelan (Mary Becker); his sister, Diane Raney (Larry); and his significant other, Dawn Phelan.

He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Ryan and Erika Mittelstedt, Kristin and Jessica Phelan, and Jeremy and Sara Phelan.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison.

Visitation will begin at the Church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Memory Gardens, 3054 County Road BB, Madison.

A celebration of Dennis’ life will be announced at a later date.

A special thank you to all those at UW Hospital and the Agrace HospiceCare facility in Fitchburg for their unending care and compassion they provided to Dennis. Our hearts go out to each and every one of you.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.

